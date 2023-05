Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast from the Past comes from Timothy Braddock.

“I had my first chief engineer job and second on-air job at WONT in Oneonta, NY in 1972.”

Thanks, Tim! We want your flashbacks for our Friday. First gigs, internships, vile station vehicles, remotes, concerts, college radio days… We all have them, let’s see yours.

