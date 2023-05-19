‘CEO of Radio TikTok’ Gets Audacy Extension

Audacy has extended its contract with radio and multi-media personality Joshua “Bru” Brubaker. Bru hosts his daily radio show on several Audacy brands, including B96 (WBBM) in Chicago, Power 96 (WPOW) in Miami, and Live 101.5 (KALV) in Phoenix. He also hosts a national show called Country Sunday Nights across Audacy’s country brands. The contract extension reflects Audacy’s enthusiasm for Bru’s enthusiastic personality, his ability to connect with artists, and his success in building a following on various platforms.

Through his shows, Bru reaches over 1.6 million listeners weekly and has over 5 million followers on social media. He started his career in small-town radio and gained recognition on TikTok, earning the title “CEO of Radio TikTok.” Bru’s relatability and relationships with celebrities and fans have led him to major radio stations and events such as the Grammy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Kennedy Center Honors. Listeners can tune in to Bru’s shows on 36 stations nationwide, as well as through the Audacy app and website.