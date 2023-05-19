iHeart Brings Asian Genre To America With A PoP

iHeartMedia Honolulu has announced the launch of PoP! 101.9 (KUCD), the first 100,000-watt Asian Pop radio station in the United States. This new station aims to showcase the multicultural, positive, and upbeat Asian Pop music genre, which has gained global popularity. The music features a fusion of dance music from various genres and socially conscious lyrics targeting a younger demographic.

PoP! 101.9 was initially introduced in 2019 on KUCD-HD2, featuring songs from popular artists such as BTS, Blackpink, and Fifty Fifty. The station’s launch coincides with Asian/Pacific Islander Month in May. Additionally, the Alternative format previously aired on KUCD-FM as Star 101.9 will now be rebranded as Star 99.1, Hawaii’s Alternative Rock, and will be available on KUCD-HD2.

“Asian Pop is exploding in popularity across the globe and becoming mainstream and

mass appeal music here in Honolulu,” said iHeart Honolulu Senior Vice President of Programming Jamie Hyatt. “We are witnessing the passion listeners have for the format firsthand. It’s the next big music movement and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Market President Scott Hogle added, “The Asian Pop format delivers a dream demographic for advertisers too, those who make the most purchasing decisions for households. We are excited to add PoP! 101.9 to our legendary lineup of stations.”