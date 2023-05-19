Google Search Makes Podcast Play Easier

Google has introduced a new design that makes it easier for users to stream podcasts from platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify directly from Google Search. The feature is rolling out gradually and is currently only available in the US. When users search for podcasts using generic terms, they will see an option to “Listen on Apple Podcasts” or other platforms.

The search results also provide filters to refine podcast categories and platform preferences. Tapping on a specific podcast takes users to a detail page where they can access more information and directly launch the show in the corresponding app, such as Apple Podcasts. The update recognizes that users prefer to use their preferred podcast apps rather than listening to podcasts within the search results. Spotify confirmed that the functionality has been available on its app for over a year, while Apple Podcasts confirmed that it is a new feature for their platform.