Stephens Media Group, a media company with a growing portfolio of radio stations across the United States, is on the hunt for a dynamic and results-driven Market Manager to oversee our Rochester, NY market. We’re looking for someone who is committed to providing our listeners with engaging and informative programming while delivering valuable advertising solutions to our clients.

As the Market Manager, you will play a crucial role in driving revenue growth, managing a talented sales team, and ensuring our stations continue to meet the needs of our audience and advertisers. We are looking for a driven and experienced leader with a proven track record of success in radio or media sales management, as well as a deep understanding of the Rochester, NY market. If you are a forward leaning thinker with a passion for delivering results, and one who enjoys fostering strong relationships, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity to join our team.

Here are some of the characteristics Stephens Media Group looks for in a candidate:

• Develop and execute sales strategies to achieve revenue goals and grow market share

• Manage and motivate sales team to reach their full potential and drive revenue growth

• Foster strong relationships with clients and advertisers to maximize revenue opportunities

• Prior experience selling with ratings services and without

• Collaborate with programming and operations teams to ensure stations are meeting audience needs and expectations

• Stay up-to-date on industry trends and competitive activity to inform strategic decision-making

• Work closely with corporate and regional leadership to ensure compliance with company policies and procedures

• Build and maintain positive relationships with community leaders and organizations to enhance stations’ reputation and visibility

• Develop and manage budgets to ensure profitability and financial stability

• Ensure compliance with FCC rules and regulations and oversee any necessary filings or reporting

• Monitor market research to identify growth opportunities and drive market expansion

• Background in digital sales to leverage new and emerging revenue streams.

The ideal candidate for this role should have strong leadership, communication, and analytical skills, as well as a deep understanding of the radio industry and the Rochester, NY market. A bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, or a related field is preferred, along with at least five years of experience in radio or media sales management, including a background in digital sales.

Submit resume and cover letter to [email protected].