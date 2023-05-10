Manchester Airport Podcast Prepares For Takeoff

What goes on behind the scenes at one of the UK’s busiest airports? Britain’s Manchester Airport has teamed up with Manchester-based podcast network Crowd Branded to launch Manchester: Your Airport, MAN, to take listeners into the inner workings of the facility. With its first six episodes set to launch on May 22, the podcast will explore everything from the logistics of how an airfield operates to the efforts put in place when celebrities travel through.

The series is hosted by Tom Fordyce, and special guests include travel journalist Simon Calder. Recorded earlier this year, Manchester is the first official show produced by Crowd Branded, which aims to attract more corporate partners like MAN.

Mike Carr, CEO of Crowd Network, said that working on “Manchester: Your Airport, MAN” had been “a perfect example of the work we want to create through Crowd Branded.” He explained that the new venture aimed to “take a household name and find a new way for people to connect to it,” and that a podcast was “the perfect format to do this, bringing genuinely interesting storytelling from the people on the ground and behind the scenes at this iconic Manchester institution.”