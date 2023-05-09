Cumulus To Feature Leto, Thirty Seconds To Mars

Cumulus Media is launching the fourth installment of its new multi-week audio series, Your Music First, featuring Thirty Seconds To Mars’ new single, “Stuck.” The series will air over the next four weeks across Cumulus’ Mainstream Rock and Alternative stations nationwide and will share exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and observations from the band’s vocalist, actor Jared Leto.

The single comes from Thirty Seconds To Mars’ sixth album, “It’s The End Of The World, But It’s A Beautiful Day,” which was announced on Monday and is due in September. Previous Your Music First campaigns have featured Thomas Rhett’s “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” Shania Twain’s “Giddy Up!,” and Darius Rucker’s “Fires Don’t Start Themselves.”

Concord Label Group SVP of Promotion Angelo Scrobe commented, “On behalf of Concord and Jared Leto, we’re excited Cumulus Media has chosen Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Stuck” to be a part of their creative initiative Your Music First series immediately after hearing the new music. Now, listeners will be able to experience Thirty Seconds To Mars’ new song “Stuck” through the forefront of daily music curation along with exclusive audio content from Jared Leto on Alternative and Rock stations across the country. Cumulus Media provided us a successful launch pad for “Stuck” to ignite the existing fan base as well as capture a new audience for Thirty Seconds To Mars.”