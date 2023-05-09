Podbean Gets Data Protection Capabilities Certified

Podcast hosting platform Podbean has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants standards for SOC for Service Organizations. SOC 2 Type II compliance is a certification that demonstrates a company’s ability to protect customer data and maintain the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of that data.

Podbean Pro, the company’s flagship offering, is designed to meet the needs of businesses seeking a robust and secure podcast hosting service for their communications and training initiatives.

“We recognized a need with our customers in the market,” commented David Xu, Podbean CEO. “Utilizing a podcast hosting platform with a SOC2 Type II certification for your enterprise podcasts offers numerous benefits. This certification ensures that the platform adheres to strict security and privacy standards, safeguarding your valuable content and data. By hosting your podcasts on such a platform, you demonstrate your commitment to maintaining the highest level of trust and confidence in your enterprise’s data management practices. Ultimately, this level of assurance allows you to focus on creating and distributing exceptional podcast content while enjoying peace of mind knowing that your enterprise’s digital assets are secure and compliant.”