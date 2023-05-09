Rent Dispute Briefly Silences Three Austin Signals

Several Austin, Texas stations suddenly went off-air after the signals’ landlord barred access over a rent dispute over the weekend. Genuine Austin Radio Broadcasting, which operates the stations in the Austin Radio Network, claims that the previous landlord agreed to give them money to fix up the facilities in 2020, but the new landlord, OakPoint Real Estate, is trying to collect the money back by increasing the rent.

Genuine Austin Radio owns and operates progressive country KOKE, sports talk KTXX, and KTXX simulcast signal KTAE. The landlord’s representative said they are actively working on a solution with the tenant when asked by KVUE-TV. In an update posted on KOKE’s social media feeds, the station says they are back on the air, but local programming is paused indefinitely.

Outside of the loss of ad revenue, it’s a good sign that GAR was allowed to begin broadcasting programming, getting them out of any potential federal hot water. According to the FCC rules, a radio station can be off the air for up to 30 days before it must notify the Commission. If the station is off the air for more than 30 days, it must apply for “silent authority” to remain off the air.