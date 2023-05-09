Barkley: Sports Radio Play-By-Play Is ‘Stupidest Thing’

“I would never listen to any sport on the radio. I would never turn on the radio and listen to the game. I think that’s the stupidest thing in the world.” That’s what NBA great and Inside the NBA co-host Charles Barkley said on a recent episode of The Steam Room podcast.

Podcast co-host Ernie Johnson and guest Paul Bissonnette, from NHL on TNT, were stunned by Barkley’s response to if he listened to sports on the radio. Even when pressed, he said it wasn’t an exaggeration – the 1993 league MVP has never listened to a single radio call of any sport.

“I’m a visual person when it comes to sports. I just wouldn’t want to listen to it on the radio. I’ve got a TV.” While Barkley is a figure who makes his fair share of controversial takes, this one comes at a difficult time for sports radio. ESPN Radio is in the long process of layoffs under Disney. Local hosts are getting increasingly cut, often in favor of syndicated programming or smaller shows. Content is being cut from MLB broadcasts in favor of games shortened by pitch clocks.

There is a significant portion of Americans who still readily tune in or listen on an app to audio play-by-play. The NFL recently found 56 million Americans listen to radio broadcast games, and typically have a higher level of engagement than watchers. While Johnson wasn’t exactly flattering, calling radio sports, “The next best thing,” to television, it’s still hard for a lot of broadcasters to stomach Barkley’s comments.