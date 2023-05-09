Barkley: Sports Radio Play-By-Play Is ‘Stupidest Thing’

“I would never listen to any sport on the radio. I would never turn on the radio and listen to the game. I think that’s the stupidest thing in the world.” That’s what NBA great and Inside the NBA co-host Charles Barkley said on a recent episode of The Steam Room podcast.
Podcast co-host Ernie Johnson and guest Paul Bissonnette, from NHL on TNT, were stunned by Barkley’s response to if he listened to sports on the radio. Even when pressed, he said it wasn’t an exaggeration – the 1993 league MVP has never listened to a single radio call of any sport.
“I’m a visual person when it comes to sports. I just wouldn’t want to listen to it on the radio. I’ve got a TV.” While Barkley is a figure who makes his fair share of controversial takes, this one comes at a difficult time for sports radio. ESPN Radio is in the long process of layoffs under Disney. Local hosts are getting increasingly cut, often in favor of syndicated programming or smaller shows. Content is being cut from MLB broadcasts in favor of games shortened by pitch clocks.
There is a significant portion of Americans who still readily tune in or listen on an app to audio play-by-play. The NFL recently found 56 million Americans listen to radio broadcast games, and typically have a higher level of engagement than watchers. While Johnson wasn’t exactly flattering, calling radio sports, “The next best thing,” to television, it’s still hard for a lot of broadcasters to stomach Barkley’s comments.
He has disregarded those that are visually impaired who enjoy sports. They may not be able to watch, but they can hear the play-by-play to enjoy a game or race.
Plus, people can listen while working in their yards and driving while running errands.
Radio is important and I enjoy it!
The vast majority of athletic contests aren’t on TV. Many of them are ONLY on the radio, such as the local high school football games we air. If you can’t go to the game, the only way to follow it is to listen on the radio. Some people even listen while at the game to hear commentary on what they are seeing in person! And with the advent of streaming, we have alumni listening around the world, such as former players now in the armed forces and listening to the play by play wherever they are stationed! Here in Tallahassee, home of the Florida State Seminoles, how many times have I listened to games while driving around town, or while working in the yard or washing the car? Live sports, especially live local sports, is a beautiful thing on the radio!
I actually prefer radio to tv when it comes to football. It’s more relaxing for me, it frees me up to be mobile, and it moves my imagination and emotions more than watching does. An articulate and quick broadcast commentator backed by a great production team makes a world of difference.