These Were America’s Top 5 Podcasts In April

Podtrac released its monthly ranking of the top podcasts and podcast publishers for April 2023. The month saw the average US Unique Monthly Audience (UMA) for the top 20 publishers sink 4% month-over-month but remain up 5% from April 2022.

Total global downloads for the top 20 publishers were down 8% month-over-month and down 2% year-over-year. The combined audience for the top sales networks was down 5% month-over-month.

The Top 5 podcasts had some minor changes from March with NPR News Now and Morbid swapping spots.

The Daily – The New York Times Dateline NBC – NBC News Up First – NPR NPR News Now – NPR Morbid – Wonder