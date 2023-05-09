These Were America’s Top 5 Podcasts In April

Podtrac released its monthly ranking of the top podcasts and podcast publishers for April 2023. The month saw the average US Unique Monthly Audience (UMA) for the top 20 publishers sink 4% month-over-month but remain up 5% from April 2022.
Total global downloads for the top 20 publishers were down 8% month-over-month and down 2% year-over-year. The combined audience for the top sales networks was down 5% month-over-month.
The Top 5 podcasts had some minor changes from March with NPR News Now and Morbid swapping spots.
- The Daily – The New York Times
- Dateline NBC – NBC News
- Up First – NPR
- NPR News Now – NPR
- Morbid – Wonder
While the top five publishers remained unchanged from March, a newcomer found its way onto the list: Vox Media joined at #10 with a US unique monthly audience (UMA) of 5.9 million across its 59 shows.
- iHeartPodcasts – 32,461,000
- Wondery – 23,336,000
- NPR – 19,131,000
- New York Times – 11,026,000
- NBC News – 10,912,000
Wondery repeated as the month’s top sales network.