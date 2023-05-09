A Call To Action

(By Deborah Parenti) There is a crisis in the workplace that is too often swept under the rug, and broadcasters are far from exempt. It’s something many are uncomfortable talking about. And for those afflicted, it can be isolating, and they may be fearful that it will cost them their career.

I was reminded of this recently while reading a story in Radio Ink’s daily headlines, recounting a morning show host who tore into a couple of callers for mocking mental health problems. He admitted to suffering from a condition for which he is in therapy and on medication.

Based on the reporting, it was a riveting moment on the radio, but more importantly, it delivered a message to everyone who has ever confronted mental health issues. It’s okay — you’re not alone. And yes, you can talk about it — and even get frustrated or angry with those who don’t understand.

Mental illnesses have, like cancer, been around as long as humanity, and the past few years of the pandemic only further heightened conditions that trigger and exacerbate them.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health problems affect one in four people globally, and workplace stress is recognized as a leading contributor to mental illnesses. The WHO estimates that depression and anxiety disorders cost the global economy$1 trillion each year in lost productivity. Research conducted by the American Institute of Stress found that job-related stress costs U.S. businesses approximately $300 billion per year in absenteeism, turn- over, and lost productivity.

But beyond the stats are real, live people dealing with real, live issues. The compassion that moves us to support people with other health issues such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases should be just as fervent because illness is not confined to physical and those affected are just as likely to be our team members, friends, and neighbors.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the mental health crisis in the workplace. Many employees are struggling to cope with remote work, isolation, and increased workloads, while others are dealing with the stress of returning to the workplace in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Of course, when the general population thinks of stressful careers, it’s doubtful that radio is top of mind. Law enforcement, doctors, and nurses, of course. But radio employees?

And yet even before a pandemic that heightened stress factors across the board, broadcasting was ranked the eighth most stressful job according to a 2016 CareerCast.com survey.

That’s probably because, while less obvious, the stress in broadcasting can be enormous due to high-pressure situations, long hours, and a fast-paced work environment. Certainly, it can be a richly rewarding career, but it is also a highly competitive one, often fraught with a degree of job insecurity.

Over the past few decades, the broadcasting industry has been forced into cutbacks, restructuring, and downsizing due to both consolidation and general economic swings, while workloads have increased. Add to that the pressures of serving both client and audience interests and intense competition from multiple digital and traditional platforms. The increasing digitization and the rise of social media platforms have added even more stress, such as the need to constantly adapt to new technologies and trends, all under the scrutiny of social media audiences.

What can leaders do to help employees — and themselves? Here are a few suggestions.

Create a supportive work environment that promotes open communication and flexibility.

Provide access to mental health resources.

Offer employees and management training and education about mental health issues that can help reduce stigma, increase awareness, and promote early intervention.

Don’t make assumptions but be aware that something may be triggering a change in behavior or performance.

Encouraging a culture of open communication and trust can help employees feel comfortable seeking help when needed.

Deborah Parenti is Publisher of Radio Ink. This column is from the April 10 issue of Radio Ink Magazine; get yours with a digital or print subscription here. Reach Deborah at [email protected]. Read her Radio Ink archives here.