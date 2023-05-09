This Commuter Metric Could Unlock Higher Ad Spend

As the US comes further out of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans are ditching work from home, and that’s great news for radio.

According to a study commissioned by the Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group, 86% of the nation’s workforce is back commuting, up from 48% in April 2020 and 79% in 2021. As workers pick the commute back up, this also presents an opportunity for local broadcasters to increase exposure to their audience through outdoor ads and AM/FM radio commercials.

The average American is back spending 5.3 days at the office. The big questions are what pandemic audio habits are they keeping, and what old favorites are they returning to?

On a more specific note to radio sellers and managers looking for an increase in spot revenue, 81% of marketers and agencies now commute to the office, up from 63% a year ago. Additionally, 60% of marketers and agencies have resumed in-person media vendor meetings and 61% have resumed in-person conferences and events – good news for broadcasters looking for more ad spend.

Overall, the studies highlight the importance of the workforce and advertising industry returning to the office, which could have a positive impact on local broadcasters. It is important for broadcasters to be aware of this trend and to take advantage of opportunities to connect with advertisers and marketers in person.

A thoughtful question to consider is: How can local broadcasters best position themselves to take advantage of the return to in-person meetings and events?