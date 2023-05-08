Apple TV+ Podcast Gets Prehistoric With Favreau

Apple TV+ has released the first episode of a new companion podcast to their series Prehistoric Planet ahead of the May 22 season 2. Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast will feature interviews with executive producer Jon Favreau and other special guests, including paleontologists and animators, discussing the science and technology used to create the series.

The first episode features an exclusive interview with Favreau discussing the making of the show and his intentions to portray the dinosaurs as realistically as possible, including a surprising tie to his live-action remakes of The Jungle Book and The Lion King. The four-part audio series will be available every Monday on Apple Podcasts through May 29.