Syndicated Talk Host Stable After Collapsing On Air

Boston-based conservative talk radio host Howie Carr is in the hospital after collapsing on air during an interview on Monday. Carr started his syndicated show out of iHeart’s WRKO by saying he was not feeling well due to a medical procedure, and during an interview with an advertiser became incoherent and slumped over.

After Carr passed out, the program’s video feed was cut and the show went to commercials and sweepers until guest host Toby Leary took to the air an hour early. A statement from Carr’s network says the National Radio Hall of Famer caught a virus from his grandson and has been checked into the hospital.

Carr’s family made an announcement on his Twitter, saying, “Thank you for all for your thoughts and prayers for Howie. During his show today, he fainted. He is getting care now and doing better.”

A more than 20-year veteran at WRKO, Carr formed his own radio network about nine years ago. The Howie Carr Show is syndicated on 19 stations in the region.