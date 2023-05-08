Cumulus Providence Adds Hockey In Collegiate Deal

Cumulus Media is renewing and expanding its coverage of Providence College Athletics. The multi-year agreement with Learfield’s Providence Friars Sports Properties allows Cumulus Providence to continue as the official radio broadcaster for Friar men’s basketball games, as well as coverage of a new sport.

Providence men’s hockey will be broadcast live for the first time on 790 The Score (WPRV-AM), along with the accompanying Nate Leaman Radio Show. Men’s basketball games and the Kim English Radio Show will remain on WPRO-AM 630 and WEAN-FM 99.7. The deal will start with the upcoming 2023-24 academic season.

“I am excited to expand our relationship with the Providence College Friars to include hockey play-by-play on 790 The Score,” said Cumulus Providence Market Manager Holly Paras. “The addition of college hockey to Southern New England’s only source for local college sports talk is a perfect fit and enhances our strong partnership with the legendary Friar Men’s Basketball program on WPRO.”