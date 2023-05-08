Brooker Family POPcast Returns This Month

Family-hosted entertainment and pop culture video podcast, The Brooker Family POPcast, is launching Season 2 on May 24. The show features journalist, actor, and comedian Heather Brooker, her husband Chris, and their 10-year-old daughter, Channing.

The family discusses entertainment, video games, music, pop culture, and more through the Brookers’ distinct parenting style. The Brooker Family POPcast also includes guest interviews with actors, comedians, and singers. The show will once again be available on the Brooker family site and all major podcast platforms.