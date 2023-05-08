Kirkpatrick Back At Townsquare Lafayette

After more than two years away, Rob Kirkpatrick is rejoining Townsquare Media in Lafayette, Louisiana. Kirkpatrick will step into afternoons at adult contemporary 99.9 KTDY, and will host the 5 O’Clock Traffic Jam.

He has many years of broadcasting experience in the Lafayette area. Kirkpatrick previously worked at Cumulus’ stations in the market from 2006-2010, and he most recent radio position was as Brand Manager at Townsquare Lafayette’s NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL from 2015-2020.

“I’m so excited to rejoin the Townsquare Media team in Lafayette. KTDY is an Acadiana tradition along with the many great people who have called the station home over the years. I am honored to be a part of this new ‘era’. My sincere hope is that I can showcase the best of Acadiana and the people who make this area great.”