Dow Jones and TuneIn Begin 24/7 Business Channel

Live-streaming radio app TuneIn has partnered with business and financial publisher Dow Jones to bring WSJ Radio to the platform. The channel will feature curated audio content from Dow Jones publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, and Investor’s Business Daily.

The WSJ Radio channel will offer 24/7 programming and will be available for free with ads or ad-free for TuneIn Premium subscribers.

“This partnership with TuneIn is the latest example of Dow Jones’s commitment to expanding our audio experiences in innovative ways,” said Dow Jones SVP of New Ventures Ann McGowan. “Delivering trusted insights to new audiences requires us to meet them where they are, so we’re delighted to bring the depth and breadth of our audio and podcast suite to TuneIn listeners.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Dow Jones as they are the go-to source for international business news and data,” said TuneIn CEO Richard Stern. “One of the core focus areas of content for TuneIn is providing the most trusted and relied-upon names in news. Few brands have a reputation as honored as Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal when it comes to business reporting. It is the echelon of quality which our listeners have come to expect.”