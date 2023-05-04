Benztown/McVay Podcast Investigates Ohio Derailment

Benztown and McVay Media Podcast Networks have launched a gripping limited series documentary podcast titled Derailment Disaster: Crisis in East Palestine. The podcast, created and hosted by Jarid Watson, Priscilla Watson, and Josh Miely, investigates the dark side of the U.S. rail industry and the devastating consequences of prioritizing profits over safety.

The seven-episode series follows the harrowing journey and aftermath of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals that derailed near the Pennsylvania border in East Palestine, OH. Through interviews, first-hand accounts, and expert analysis, the podcast uncovers the negligence and industry-wide issues that contributed to the catastrophic event. It explores the lack of safety regulations in the rail industry and the controversial decision to burn rail cars filled with toxic chemicals, resulting in a dangerous plume. The first three episodes are now available.