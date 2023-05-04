Three More True-Crime Series For KT Studios

KT Studios, a Los Angeles-based production company specializing in true-crime content, has announced a new lineup of shows with iHeartPodcasts. This comes on the heels of Death Island with Conor Powell and season four of The Piketon Massacre.

The upcoming slate includes The Moscow Massacre, exploring the recent brutal murders of four University of Idaho students, True Crimes with amateur sleuths investigating unsolved cases, and Murder 101 about a Tennessee high school class solving a 30-year-old cold case.

“All our podcast programming shares the same distinct DNA that uniquely makes them KT Studio titles,” said KT Studios CEO Stephanie Lydecker. “We strive to create important and timely IP that can quickly reach different audiences through television/streaming adaptations. The team and I at KT Studios are committed to developing and producing ethical and compelling content for all platforms. We’re proud to give voice to the victims’ families and bring much-needed heat to active investigations that risk going cold.”