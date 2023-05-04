Philpott Heads Back To Wisconsin With Cumulus

Cumulus Media Appleton-Oshkosh has announced the appointment of Operations Manager Jay Philpott for their five stations. He will also serve as PD and afternoon host for Classic Hits station 103.9 WVBO. Philpott returns to Wisconsin from Cumulus’ Minneapolis cluster where he previously had programming and on-air duties. During that time, he worked with Westwood One on its Classic Rock 24/7 format. He has also worked in Atlanta, Charleston, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Dallas, Springfield, IL, Baltimore, and Tacoma, WA.

Cumulus Appleton-Oshkosh/Green Bay Market Manager John Rowe said, “Wisconsin is excited to welcome back veteran broadcaster Jay Philpott to the airwaves. Jay knows Wisconsin and will fit perfectly with our outstanding programming team in Appleton.”

About the new job, Philpott added, “I knew very quickly after speaking to and meeting with John Rowe that rejoining Cumulus in Appleton-0Oshkosh was the right move for me. I am thrilled to work with the incredible programming team there, and to continue working with John Dimick and Brian Philips. Coming over from Minnesota for my third tour of Wisconsin radio, I’ll still be wearing purple…but only the stuff related to Prince!”