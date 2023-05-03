‘Driven To Fail’ Explores Racing’s Most Successful Fails

Driven to Fail is a new podcast hosted by Sam Smith, one of motoring company Hagerty’s editors-at-large, that explores the experiences of individuals in the car world when things go wrong and how they navigate rebuilding their lives.

The show delves into the challenges, setbacks, and personal growth that occur along the path to success. With eight episodes in the first season, the podcast features honest and open conversations with guests who share their remarkable stories, including a Ford employee who fought to save the Mustang, a car photographer who rose from obscurity to fame, and an Indy driver who witnessed life-altering crashes. While cars serve as the starting point, the podcast explores the universal struggles and experiences we all face.