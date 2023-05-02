Barometer and Audiohook Unite On A.I. For Podcasts

Barometer, an AI company specializing in brand suitability and contextual targeting technology for digital audio, has partnered with audio-centric DSP Audiohook to benefit advertisers interested in podcasts. The partnership provides advertisers with enhanced transparency and control over contextual targeting.

Audiohook’s programmatic platform and Barometer’s AI-powered brand integrity cloud will allow advertisers to instantly assess if the inventory meets their integrity guidelines, simplifying the post-campaign analysis process. Furthermore, as part of the collaboration, Audiohook is automatically blocking all content based on the GARM Safety Floor, free of charge, for all advertisers using Barometer’s AI technology.

“As leaders in the industry, we’ve witnessed the evolution and innovation of the audio landscape,” said Audiohook CEO Jordan Bentley. “Brand safety has historically been done on a keyword level, missing all the context that podcasting brings with it. Just as we recognize the need for audio-specific buying capabilities, the existing brand safety solutions that have been ported over from display and video, don’t cut it with audio. As an audio-first technology company, we are excited to partner with Barometer.”

“Our brand integrity and contextual targeting capabilities bring a new level of clarity and control to advertisers,” said Barometer co-founder and CEO Tamara Zubati. “Brands can now enforce their standards while setting up campaigns to relieve constant monitoring and ensure their ads are meeting the safety and suitability requirements.”