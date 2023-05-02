Recognizing Mental Health’s Importance In Radio

“We want our listeners to know they are not alone; mental health issues are common and there’s no reason to be ashamed. The campaign will promote the skills and tools to help cope and professional support available for treatment.” That’s what Beasley Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said as the radio group recognizes National Mental Health Awareness Month.

All May, companies and organizations from around the world in all fields will unite to have conversations about the importance of mental health and radio should be no different. We’ve seen it in our headlines. From Texas Rangers Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Eric Nadel taking a leave of absence to prioritize his mental well-being, to WFAN morning show co-host Gregg Giannotti tearing into two callers on-air who mocked mental health – more broadcasters are getting transparent about their struggles.

In Radio Ink Magazine’s April issue, Publisher Deborah Parenti addressed the issue in a call to action. “Of course, when the general population thinks of stressful careers, it’s doubtful that radio is top of mind. Law enforcement, doctors, and nurses, of course. But radio employees? And yet even before a pandemic that heightened stress factors across the board, broadcasting was ranked the eighth most stressful job according to a 2016 CareerCast.com survey. That’s probably because, while less obvious, the stress in

broadcasting can be enormous due to high-pressure situations, long hours, and a fast-paced work environment. Certainly, it can be a richly rewarding career, but it is also a

highly competitive one, often fraught with a degree of job insecurity.”

So how can managers and leaders navigate mental health and make their working environments the best they can be for talent and employees? Parenti says:

Create a supportive work environment that promotes open communication and flexibility.

Provide access to mental health resources.

Offer employees and management training and education about mental health issues that can help reduce stigma, increase awareness, and promote early intervention.

Don’t make assumptions but be aware that something may be triggering a change in behavior or performance.