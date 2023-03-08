WFAN Host Hammers Callers For Mocking Mental Health

The last 30 minutes of the Boomer & Gio Show on Monday morning was awkward, not funny and uncomfortable, but it was 100 percent compelling. WFAN morning show co-host Gregg Giannotti ripped into two callers who called him ‘Mary,’ ‘soft’ and told him he needed to ‘suck it up.’ That set Giannotti off in a big way.

Gianatti admitted he had real issues with anxiety and lit into both callers for mocking mental health. He said on the air that he’s been to therapy and is on two medications to deal with his condition. A caller named Bill took the brunt of Giannotti’s anger:

“Oh, my God. Are you serious, Bill? You’ve got to suck it up? Do you know how many people have killed themselves because they were told to suck up their mental illness? Seriously. You know how many people? That’s the most insulting thing I’ve heard all the time. I’ve gone to therapy, I’m on two different medications, I’m trying my best to get through the things I have wrong with me. And you’re telling me to suck it up?

Those of us who admit we’ve got issues, whether they be depression or anxiety, and deal with it in our lives to get to be in a better place, are not soft. You, my friend, you’re the soft one. You are the idiot and you are the dick. Get that through your head. The last thing that people are that confront to their mental issues to have a better life for them and their families is soft. That’s the last effing thing. I’m of the old school. No, you’re not. You’re an idiot. You’re an idiot who hasn’t developed.

Don’t give me that crap. Don’t ever bring that crap in here again. You’re soft if you’re mentally ill or have anxiety. I swear to God, if you were in front of me now I’d show you what soft is.”

Giannotti’s co-host Boomer Esiason was not heard during Giannotti’s exchange with the callers. He eventually walked out of the studio for several minutes which was followed by Giannotti saying about his co-host: “Well he can’t handle it either. Quite frankly, he doesn’t understand mental illness to save his life. That’s a big problem. A big problem.”