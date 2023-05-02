Boston iHeart Recognized For Contributions To Kids

The Genesis Foundation for Children has awarded iHeartMedia Boston’s Kiss 108 (WXKS) with the 2023 Dr. Murray Feingold Distinguished Service Award. This recognition acknowledges the station’s support for the Genesis Foundation over the past four decades.

Boston Market President Alan Chartrand received the award on behalf of iHeartMedia Boston at a special event hosted by the Genesis Foundation, which assists children born with rare diseases and genetic disorders.

“On behalf of the entire Kiss 108 family, it’s an honor to be recognized for our contribution to the gigantic impact that the Genesis Foundation For Children has made on the lives of so many kids and families,” said Alan Chartrand, Market President for iHeartMedia Boston. “The Genesis Foundation has been the charitable beneficiary of the Kiss Concert since the early 80s, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the organization. We look forward to many more years of supporting the cause.”