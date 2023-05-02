Levine And Galaxy Buy Northeast’s Largest Car Show

Ed Levine and Galaxy Media Partners, in collaboration with Paradise Companies based in Syracuse, has bought the Syracuse Nationals. The largest car show in the Northeast, Galaxy Media has been a longtime promotional partner of the event.

Galaxy Media Partners, headquartered in Syracuse, owns 13 radio stations and organizes numerous local events. The 2023 Napa Syracuse Nationals will continue as planned on July 14th-16th at the NYS Fairgrounds, with further details about the event to be announced soon.

Levine, President and CEO of Galaxy Media Partners, said, “I’ve admired the Nationals from afar for over a decade. We’re quite familiar with purchasing and partnering with legacy events, as that is how we became involved with both Taste of Syracuse and Lights on the Lake. I’m proud of the work that we’ve done in enhancing both of those civic treasures and we intend to treat this latest jewel with all the respect and attention that it deserves.”

Rob O’Connor, whose father was the founder of the Syracuse Nationals, said, “My dad’s dream of bringing his car friends together 22 years ago has grown into one of the largest car shows in the country. As the Syracuse Nationals turns the page to a new chapter, I’m excited for the future because Paradise Galaxy holds the same values as my family. I look forward to working with them to continue my father’s legacy for many, many years to come.”