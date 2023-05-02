iHeart To New Yorkers: Come Back To Manhattan

As New York businesses continue to struggle post-COVID, iHeartMedia New York is hoping to lure locals back into the City. This week, the cluster unveiled its “New York is Back” initiative aimed at supporting locally-owned businesses in the area. The recent surge in remote work has resulted in a loss of $12 billion per year for Manhattan, with NYC employees spending less on meals, shopping, and entertainment.

The “New York is Back” campaign encourages New Yorkers to shop at small businesses in and around the five boroughs, revitalizing the local economy. The initiative involves partnerships with various organizations, companies, and the NYC Department of Small Business Services. iHeartMedia New York will promote the campaign through on-air messages on multiple radio stations and video content across social media platforms.