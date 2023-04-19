Cloud10 Explores Fertile Area For Discussion

Cloud10 Media and fertility consultant Abbe Feder launched a new women’s health and lifestyle podcast, The Fertility Chick, on Wednesday. The podcast aims to break down barriers and empower women to regain control of their fertility journeys through health and lifestyle tips.

Host Abbe Feder, who has experienced infertility and pregnancy loss herself, will tackle the intersection of parenting and career success by interviewing women who have overcome their own personal and professional challenges. Topics for the series include IVF, misconceptions about conception, fertility, and egg donations.

Sim Sarna, CEO of Cloud10 Media, celebrated the show’s debut, saying, “I knew we had something special in Abbe when we first started discussing the show. Her ability to support, educate, and advocate for people throughout their fertility journeys is why we created a show like this.”