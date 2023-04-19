GKB’s WVMP Bearing Down On Upcoming Season

Good Karma Brands’ ESPN Chicago (WMVP-AM) has announced its programming and talent lineup for the 2023-2024 Chicago Bears football season, which will include pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows, as well as a new daily podcast.

The talent lineup includes Marc (Silvy) Silverman, Dionne Miller, former Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs, John Jurkovic, Peggy Kusinski, and Pat the Designer. The Bears Radio Network will seek to offer a fresh take on Chicago football for fans across the entire national Chicago Bears Radio Network.

Danny Zederman, WMVP Director of Content, said, “I am ecstatic for ESPN Chicago to enter a new era for exclusive Bears content 365 days a year while bringing together a diverse, energetic, and passionate group of talent with a deep knowledge of Chicago sports. Our talent has a real understanding of the importance of the Chicago Bears and what the team means to the fans because our team is made up of fans. We are counting down the days until kickoff!”