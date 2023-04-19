KSCS’ Hawkeye Recognized For Texas Green Space

Mark “Hawkeye” Louis, host of Hawkeye In The Morning on New Country 96.3 (KSCS) in Dallas-Fort Worth, has been honored with an official Proclamation from the City of Fort Worth for a tree-planting campaign he started 25 years ago along the city’s Camp Bowie Boulevard.

On March 29, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Fort Worth City Council Member Michael D. Crain presented Hawkeye with the Proclamation honoring his efforts and marking the 25th Anniversary of the Camp Bowie Tree Project.

Hawkeye said, “When I started the tree adoption program and campaign in 1997, Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth’s last brick road, had a wide, bare median. I went to work getting donors to adopt trees and by 1998, we raised the necessary funds to make my crazy dream a reality, and the planting began. 25 years later, Camp Bowie Boulevard is known for its miles of mature majestic oak trees that shade this historic street.”