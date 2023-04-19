Media Monitors: Huge Advertiser Returns To Top 5

According to Media Monitors’ data of top radio advertisers for the week ending April 16, spot play was up week-over-week. Despite the slight reshuffling of some of the top five positions, Upside maintains its top position as the highest radio advertiser for the fourth consecutive week with 53,319 spot plays. Indeed follows in second place with 45,498 commercials, while Progressive remains in third place with 43,599 spots.

ZipRecruiter drops to fourth place with 43,134 spots, and Home Depot enters the top five advertisers, ranking fifth with 41,236 commercials. Credit the warm snap across the country, but this was a massive leap into the top five for the company – last week Home Depot was #25.