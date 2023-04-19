Def Jam’s Rick Rubin Talks Creativity On Podcast

The latest episode of the People I (Mostly) Admire podcast features an interview with the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings Rick Rubin by economist Steven Levitt. The conversation takes a different approach from Rubin’s typical interviews because Levitt is not a music expert.

The pair discusses the benefits of being the “dumbest person in the room,” and Rubin shares his thoughts on how he produces. Rubin says, “It’s the way the creative process works. When you know more, you know what’s impossible. Knowing what’s impossible doesn’t help you do the impossible. You have to believe in something that’s impossible to allow it to come into existence.”

“Rick Rubin on How to Make Something Great,” is now streaming on all major podcast platforms.