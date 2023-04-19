Stations Get Out The 45s For Radio’s Next Generation

Vinylthon 2023, organized by the non-profit College Radio Foundation, will drop the needle on April 22 and 23, with 170 radio stations in 12 countries going vinyl-only on the air. The event is a fundraiser supporting Next Step Radio Scholarships for students involved in college radio.

This year, Vinylthon has support from AAA artists including this year’s ambassador, John Gourley from Portugal. The Man’s. Participating stations broadcasting at least 24 hours of vinyl-only content will receive the 2023 Golden Slipmat Award.

Vinylthon founder Rob Quicke quoted, “This is our biggest year yet, a two-day weekend event! We also have the most stations ever participating, with the whole goal to raise money to support the next generation of radio stars, so it’s an important cause too.” Quicke is also a professor of communication at William Paterson University of New Jersey.