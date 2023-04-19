Ithaca, NY Radio Group Champions Local Business

The Cayuga Radio Group in Ithaca, New York has launched a new business initiative called “Keep IT Local”. The program aims to support local businesses by providing custom messages from business owners and operators that highlight the importance of their businesses to the community.

The messages will be broadcast on the group’s ten radio stations in the market and will be accompanied by window stickers, bumper stickers, web listings, and digital campaigns. Participating businesses are showcased on the Ithaca Shops Local site, with free listings and customized options available.

“We strongly believe that consumers support these businesses to a greater degree when they are reminded that these businesses are owned and operated by their friends, their neighbors, and are the heart of our community and region. This is about a choice to consumers. They should choose products and services sourced in and around our city and state over products whose profits leave our state and our country” added Cayuga Radio Group President and General Manager Chet Osadchey.

“Spending money with local and regional businesses results in a greater percentage of money back to our community, it has a multiplier effect that is very positive. We wanted to further it visually and auditorily.”