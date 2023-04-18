Mayfield Retires From Ramsey Solutions After 15 Years

Ramsey Solutions’ Brian Mayfield has retired after 15 years with the company. He served in various roles at the company and was the executive vice president of Ramsey Network for five years. Mayfield was responsible for the continued growth of The Ramsey Show, which has become the second-largest syndicated talk radio show in America. Blake Thompson, who was the show’s first producer, was named executive vice president of Ramsey Network in 2022 and will continue in the role.

“Over the last 15 years, Brian Mayfield has truly become one of the top talk radio executives in the nation and a good friend while he has been with Ramsey Solutions,” said Ramsey. “His early retirement is a loss for all of us at Ramsey and the industry.”

“It has been an honor to work alongside Dave and the rest of the team,” said Mayfield. “I am very proud of the success we have seen to date, but I am even more excited to watch and experience the success of Ramsey Network into the future as a fan. We are sometimes faced with situations that dictate change, I’m embracing mine and looking forward to quality time with my wife and family — I’m truly blessed.”