NAB Honors Service With 2023 Crystal Radio Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters revealed the winners of the 36th annual Crystal Radio Awards on Tuesday, celebrating year-round community service. The winners of the 2023 awards were announced during the We Are Broadcasters celebration on the NAB Show Main Stage.
Ten winners were chosen from a list of 50 finalists, with the winners selected by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations, and public relations firms.
- KBCO-FM Denver, Colo.
- KBXX-FM Houston, Texas
- KCYY-FM San Antonio, Texas
- KKHJ-FM Pago Pago, American Samoa
- KOSI-FM Denver, Colo.
- KSTP-FM Minneapolis – St. Paul, Minn.
- WALR-FM Atlanta, Ga.
- WREW-FM Cincinnati, Ohio
- WTMJ-AM Milwaukee, Wis.
- WUSL-FM Philadelphia, Pa.
Additionally, Bonneville International’s KTAR in Phoenix, AZ was presented with the Crystal Heritage Award for their five Crystal Radio Awards wins.