NAB Honors Service With 2023 Crystal Radio Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters revealed the winners of the 36th annual Crystal Radio Awards on Tuesday, celebrating year-round community service. The winners of the 2023 awards were announced during the We Are Broadcasters celebration on the NAB Show Main Stage.

Ten winners were chosen from a list of 50 finalists, with the winners selected by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations, and public relations firms.

KBCO-FM Denver, Colo.

KBXX-FM Houston, Texas

KCYY-FM San Antonio, Texas

KKHJ-FM Pago Pago, American Samoa

KOSI-FM Denver, Colo.

KSTP-FM Minneapolis – St. Paul, Minn.

WALR-FM Atlanta, Ga.

WREW-FM Cincinnati, Ohio

WTMJ-AM Milwaukee, Wis.

WUSL-FM Philadelphia, Pa.

Additionally, Bonneville International’s KTAR in Phoenix, AZ was presented with the Crystal Heritage Award for their five Crystal Radio Awards wins.