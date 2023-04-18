NAB Honors Service With 2023 Crystal Radio Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters revealed the winners of the 36th annual Crystal Radio Awards on Tuesday, celebrating year-round community service. The winners of the 2023 awards were announced during the We Are Broadcasters celebration on the NAB Show Main Stage.

Ten winners were chosen from a list of 50 finalists, with the winners selected by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations, and public relations firms.

  • KBCO-FM Denver, Colo.
  • KBXX-FM Houston, Texas
  • KCYY-FM San Antonio, Texas
  • KKHJ-FM Pago Pago, American Samoa
  • KOSI-FM Denver, Colo.
  • KSTP-FM Minneapolis – St. Paul, Minn.
  • WALR-FM Atlanta, Ga.
  • WREW-FM Cincinnati, Ohio
  • WTMJ-AM Milwaukee, Wis.
  • WUSL-FM Philadelphia, Pa.

Additionally, Bonneville International’s KTAR in Phoenix, AZ was presented with the Crystal Heritage Award for their five Crystal Radio Awards wins.

