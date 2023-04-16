Two New Radio Guests For Chachi

Benztown has released two new episodes of its podcast, Chachi Loves Everybody, featuring Michael Harrison, Founder and Publisher of TALKERS Magazine, and Wayne Johnson, Founder and Owner of Rockaway Records in Los Angeles.

The podcast is hosted by Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes. Chachi Loves Everybody features candid conversations with radio legends, up-and-comers, and innovators, revealing the true stories behind their successes and their insights into building iconic brands through audio. Listeners can access the new episodes on Benztown’s website.