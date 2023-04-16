Rock Goes Back To School For A Third Season

Warner Music Group has announced the launch of a new season of its podcast Rock & Roll High School, hosted by Atlantic Records President of A&R Pete Ganbarg. The show features in-depth interviews with some of the most legendary figures in the history of contemporary music, revealing conversations about their careers.

The premiere episode features Ann Wilson, the lead singer/songwriter of Heart, and upcoming episodes will feature Lamont Dozier, Justin Hayward, Bryan Adams, and many others.

Ganbarg said, “The fan reaction to the first two seasons has been incredible and it’s great to see everyone enjoying listening to these conversations and learning the history of contemporary music directly from all of our amazing guests. Our lineup for Season 3 features some of the most influential and talented artists and creatives in the world, and once again we go way beyond the surface to get an exclusive, more intimate look at the stories behind the music. I’m looking forward to sharing them all with music fans around the world.”