Cross Crosses Over To New Friday Shift In LA

LAist 89.3 (KPCC) has announced that midday host Austin Cross will take over hosting duties on Fridays for AirTalk with Larry Mantle. Larry Mantle will continue to host the program Monday through Thursday. Mantle will also continue to host Film Week on Fridays during AirTalk.

Austin Cross has been with LAist since 2014 covering race and politics, including a report linking Japanese Incarceration to the U.S. Census. He has been a frequent guest host on AirTalk.

“Austin is one of the strongest voices we have at LAist. We are thrilled to see Austin take over hosting AirTalk on Fridays for one of our tentpole programs. Austin has earned the opportunity to become the regular Friday host, as Larry moves to four days a week. We are confident he will be a trusted voice for Angelenos to hear on Friday mornings,” said Kristen Muller, LAist’s Chief Content Officer.