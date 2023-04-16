Mindful Mixtape Is Paywalled For A Good Cause

Acast has teamed up with charities Suicide&Co and Turn2Me to create a collection of podcast episodes called The Mindful Mixtape, featuring some of the biggest and best talents across the UK and Ireland.

The collection will only be available behind a paywall on Acast+ platform, with proceeds going directly to the two charities. Listeners will be able to donate fixed amounts to access the mixtapes.

Acast Senior Product Manager Yasmin Bassi said, “One-time payments via Acast+ can open up so many possibilities for podcasters. Whether it’s setting up a funding goal, or as a donation tool for a charity – subscriptions and one-time payments can diversify revenue streams and audiences. The Acast Mindful Mixtape is a fantastic example of podcasting for good, and the power of podcasts as a donation tool.”