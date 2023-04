Want to get inside the beauty and wellness routines of celebrities, dermatologists, founders, and hair stylists? Health and wellness brand Well+Good covers it all in their new podcast, Routine Rundown. The show gives listeners insights into industry trends, new products, and how each guest’s routine impacts their overall well-being. The podcast will be released on Mondays and Thursdays and is available on all podcast platforms.

