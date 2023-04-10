Media Monitors: Ad Spend Drops Across The Top 5

Ad numbers failed to keep up with last week’s monster increase as Media Monitors has released radio’s national advertising data for the week ending April 9. Upside maintains its top position, although with a slight decrease in spot plays to 63,198. ZipRecruiter pops from fourth to second with 47,246 spots.

Progressive remains in third place with 36,914 commercials. Indeed follows in fourth place with 35,730 commercials, and Babbel rounds out the top spenders with 34,991 units. This marks a week of decreased spot play for every top-five advertiser across the board.