iHeartPodcasts Examines A Hard Time With ‘Stiffed’

iHeartPodcasts and Crooked Media explore the rise and fall of the erotic women’s magazine VIVA in Stiffed. Hosted by media executive Jennifer Romolini, the podcast is currently available with new episodes released weekly.

The podcast chronicles how Penthouse magazine founder Bob Guccione, started the feminist magazine in 1973. Featuring male nudes, feminist writing, and profiles of literary icons, VIVA was meant to be a progressive, high-end publication for women. Stiffed finds out what went wrong.