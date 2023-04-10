CMG Atlanta Ensures Happy Easter For 500 Families

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s KISS 104.1 (WALR) held an Easter Dinner Giveaway on April 6 to bring financial relief to listeners. Partnering with a local law firm, the station provided $100 Honey Baked Ham gift cards to 500 families lineup around the block. The Frank Ski Show with Nina Brown broadcasted live during the giveaway.

“Supporting the community is the core of what we do at KISS 104.1 and ensuring families have food on the table is a priority,” said Ski.

“Atlanta has a bourgeoning economy with a diverse population, major employers, and the world’s largest airport. But there’s a very real underlying issue with the eighth largest metro area in the U.S. – hunger,” added sponsor Amy Witherite. “The city has one of the largest food-insecure populations in the nation with many families lacking resources for basic needs, including groceries. The strain of recent economic issues coupled with existing challenges makes it even more difficult for families to provide for themselves.”