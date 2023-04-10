Dates Set For 15th Annual ‘Rising Through the Ranks’

The Radio Advertising Bureau, BMI, and Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW) have announced the dates for their 15th annual Rising Through the Ranks, a professional development course geared towards educating current and emerging female radio managers in broadcast radio. This year’s program will start with a virtual event on August 1, before participants meet in person from August 8-10 in Nashville.

BMI will offer 20 scholarships to cover the cost of the course. Scholarship applications and registration for Rising Through the Ranks are now available on the RAB website and will be accepted until May 19, 2023. Scholarship recipients will be notified by June 16, 2023. The agenda and speaker lineup for this year’s program will be announced at a later date.

“Rising Through the Ranks continues to be a foundational part of the professional development of so many women. It is a transformative experience that MIW is so proud to be part of, along with the RAB and BMI. It’s also a whole lot of fun,” said Ruth Presslaff, MIW board president. “Once again, we encourage women to apply for this wonderful opportunity and stay focused on rising through this industry.”

“Rising Through the Ranks continues to bring together the rising stars of our industry and further their professional development,” commented RAB President Erica Farber. “From peer-to-peer discussions to speaker presentations, participants will be able to take what they have learned to help propel their careers and aid in the growth of their radio stations and companies.”