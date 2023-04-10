Three Can’t Miss Sessions At NAB Show Tuesday

Vegas is calling! With NAB Show 2023 days away, Radio Ink is here to help with your planning. Here are three Tuesday sessions that radio broadcasters shouldn’t miss. See our other recommendations for Sunday and Monday.

9-10:30a

North Hall Main Stage

This roundtable segment is focused on building and delivering sales promotions that drive results for local radio clients. The two-topic discussion will be facilitated by RAB’s Leah Kamon. The first topic is about creating win-win promotions that benefit the client, reinforce the station’s brand, and engage the audience. The roundtable will discuss where these ideas originate and the best practices for pitching them. The second topic is about audience or brand prioritization and whether companies should focus on their brand or audience in a post-COVID world. The roundtable will also explore how to engage with the audience in markets with smaller promotions departments. The speakers include Point-To-Point Marketing’s Tim Bronsil and vCreative’s Mary DelGrande.

2. Gen Z Meets the Connected Car and the Winner is…Radio

11:30a-12:30p

West Hall Meeting Rooms W213-W215

This session features the latest insights on in-car use of radio by under-35s, including their perceptions of in-car audio choices, how they navigate new dashboard features, and how to continue AM radio’s appeal. The session will be hosted by Larry Rosin, the President of Edison Research, and will feature Laura Ivey, the Director of Research at Edison Research, and Reggie Shah, the Senior Director of Research and Insights at Audacy.

3. Maximizing Multiplatform Monetization at Radio Companies



3-4p

West Hall Meeting Rooms W213-W215

So many platforms, so little time. Industry experts discuss how successful radio companies are delivering more content beyond the over-the-air signal. They will talk about best practices for multiplatform growth, new types of content that are proving profitable, the analytics driving decisions, and future-focused ideas that will become a reality in the next few years. The speakers include Tim Clarke from Audacy, Stephen Jones from Skyview Networks, Chad Lopez from Red Apple Media/WABC Radio, and John Rosso from Triton Digital. The session will be moderated by Erica Farber, President and CEO of RAB.