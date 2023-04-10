April Brings Refreshed Weekday Lineup For HIS Radio

Michelle Tellone is joining Radio Training Network’s HIS Radio in the Carolinas as the network’s midday host starting April 17th. Tellone began her career at a mainstream rock station and has been with RTN since 1986. In addition, Brian Sumner will join afternoon host Harilyn for a two-chair show starting the same day. Sumner will also serve as HIS Radio’s music director.

HIS Radio Program Director Lizz Ryals says, “We saw the dynamic and chemistry between Brian and Harilyn, off the air, and knew this was the makings of a fantastic team! A team with heart, zaniness, and, most of all, a love for Jesus! We can’t wait for the world to witness what we’ve seen behind the mic for over a year!”