Smulyan Takes ‘Great Minds’ For Rollercoaster Ride

Skyview Networks CEO Steve Jones is moderating a book talk with Emmis Communications’ founder Jeff Smulyan about his newly released Never Ride a Rollercoaster Upside Down, on Wednesday, April 12th at 7p ET.

The live webinar will give firsthand insights into Smulyan’s entrepreneurial journey, which includes the launch of radio’s first all-sports talk station and the world’s two largest hip-hop radio stations. Smulyan will also offer tips and valuable pointers for anyone interested in starting their own business.

The book talk is part of Adelphi University’s “Great Minds, Great Conversations” series and is free to watch. Registration is open on Adelphi’s site.